John joined GV as an engineering partner in 2023. He specializes in front-end architecture and development.

John has years of experience in client-facing product engineering, ranging from large tech organizations to his own bootstrapped college startup. Most recently, John worked at Meta, where he built Android mobile applications for Facebook and Oculus. He is passionate about UX/UI design and always loves to opine on new web frameworks.

John graduated Brown University in 2016 with a B.S. in Computer Science. He enjoys outdoor climbing, gardening in his Williamsburg backyard, and playing keys and bass in his friends’ bands.