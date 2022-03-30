Jonathan Sorger has spent 25 years developing medical devices to improve patient care. Before joining GV as an advisor in June 2024, his work focused on evaluating innovative medical technologies related to cardiology, radiation oncology, and surgical robotics. In the early 2000s, Jonathan helped develop and teach courses in the newly formed Department of Bioengineering at Stanford while collaborating with faculty on a NASA-sponsored physiologic monitoring startup.

Jonathan has spent the past 15 years at Intuitive Surgical, working on all aspects of robotic-assisted surgery, from initial system prototypes to image-guided surgical techniques and data analytics. It is every biomedical engineer’s dream to see their work used in patients. Several of Jonathan’s projects are currently 510k cleared and span the areas of robotic instrumentation, software, and visualization techniques.

Ongoing work includes advising small companies, reviewing academic journal articles, and evaluating federal grant proposals for the NIH. Jonathan holds a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego, and a PhD/MBA from Johns Hopkins University, where his research focused on imaging technologies and therapeutics for heart disease.