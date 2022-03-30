Dr. Owens has an extensive career in business, strategy, and leadership roles in biotech. She currently serves as the CEO of a stealth drug discovery company. Previously she spent nine years as President & CEO of Millendo Therapeutics, a company focused on the development of novel endocrine, women’s health, and rare disease therapies. Under her leadership, the company raised $200 million from both the private and public markets and advanced four distinct product candidates into clinical studies, including a pivotal study.



Before co-founding Millendo, she served as senior vice president, corporate development and strategy at Lycera. Dr. Owens also held business development roles at QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Shionogi following the approval of Osphena®, and at Tularik Inc. (acquired by Amgen).



Dr. Owens serves on the boards of Metacrine and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Leadership Council of the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute, and the Investment Advisory Board of the Michigan Biomedical Venture Fund.



Dr. Owens holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California, San Francisco, a B.S. in chemistry, and a B.A. in molecular and cellular biology from the University of California, Berkeley.