Kaitlin is the Events Manager at GV. Prior to joining GV, Kaitlin ran events at Pear VC where she built out their event strategy which encompassed over around 200 events a year. She started her career at George P. Johnson where she worked on large scale conferences like Dreamforce (Salesforce), Cisco Live, Google Next, Autodesk University and more. Kaitlin believes events are a foundational function to every business, and serves to connect people, ideas and communities to new audiences.

She is Bay Area born and raised, besides her college years which were spent at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and half a year studying in San Sebastian, Spain. Now she lives in San Francisco where she enjoys spending her free time with her family, exploring the outdoors and trying to keep up with her toddler.