Karen is a Legal Operations Specialist at GV having joined the firm in 2022. Prior to GV, Karen was at Cooley LLP, where she first discovered her passion for emerging companies and venture capital. She is dedicated to helping push the venture ecosystem forward with a firm belief that science and technological breakthroughs are powerful drivers toward a better global future.

Karen values authenticity above all else and believes in the importance of investing in deep, long-term relationships that go far beyond a legal entity or transaction. She strives to bring this human-centric approach to GV’s operational and legal functions, believing that a well-timed sense of humor is a vital tool for navigating the complexities of the corporate world—and life.

Outside of work, Karen is an endurance athlete and creative enthusiast. You can usually find her rock climbing, training for her next triathlon, exploring art museums, or catching a film at the cinema.