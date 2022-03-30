Karthik Ardhanareeswaran is a principal at GV, where he focuses on life sciences investments.

Before GV, Karthik was a Vice President and Quant at D.E. Shaw & Co., where he developed algorithmic trading strategies and statistical models of markets. He also spent time in the firm's business development and high-frequency options trading units. Before D.E. Shaw, Karthik was a stem cell and bioinformatics researcher at the Yale Child Study Center, focused on understanding the pathogenesis of various neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Karthik completed his undergraduate and graduate work at Yale in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology.