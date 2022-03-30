Kate Aronowitz is a design executive who has built her career empowering teams at some of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies. In addition to her role leading GV’s operations team, Kate coaches GV portfolio companies on cross-functional design processes, scale, product development, and management strategy.

Kate has built world-class design teams at eBay, LinkedIn, Facebook (now Meta), and Wealthfront. She joined the first user experience team at eBay before taking her experience to LinkedIn, where she started the user research team. As Facebook’s first design executive, Kate grew the organization from 20 to 200, establishing multidisciplinary design teams in front-end engineering, user research, content strategy, and communication design. “Leading a startup’s design function during a period of growth teaches you about the organizational challenges that come with scale,” she explains. “I learned to lean into the uncertainty and cultivate long-term relationships with my teams.”

Kate is an advocate for incorporating design thinking into the highest levels of company strategy. “Common wisdom holds that the best businesses in the world understand design,” she says. “As more designers take seats at the boardroom table, we see that narrative flip: the best designers in the world understand business, and they often bring a holistic sensibility that accelerates smarter decision making.”

Kate holds a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She serves as an advisor to the Fortune Brainstorm Design conference and was named to Fast Company’s list of the Most Influential Designers and Ad Age’s Most Creative People. She has also served as a juror for the National Design Awards.