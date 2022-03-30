Kevin Marks is an entrepreneur in residence at GV, focused on identifying and advancing novel cancer medicines.

“I trained as a scientist just as the field of oncology was launching into a ‘molecular information age,’ where new technologies led to a far greater understanding of the root causes of disease, and cancer in particular. I have been privileged to work on teams that have translated these new insights into targeted therapies. Seeing this translation in action — and aspiring to do it again, and again, and again — motivates me every day,” he says.

Kevin joins GV following nearly 20 years of experience as a cancer drug hunter in diverse settings across the biotech and pharma sectors. Previously, he led a broad team of oncology scientists to advance an innovative portfolio of first-in-class medicines as Head of Oncology Drug Discovery at Novartis in Cambridge, MA. Before Novartis, Kevin was an early employee at multiple biotech companies, including Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he championed advances in the science, organization, and culture over a decade-long tenure that culminated in his role as Vice President and Head of Biology.

Kevin holds a B.A. in Cell Biology from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology from Stanford University.