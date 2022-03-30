Kieran English is a Network Development Partner at GV, where she focuses on strategically building, developing, and enhancing relationships across the biotech ecosystem. She counsels life sciences portfolio companies as they recruit talent, build organizational capabilities, and develop leadership and culture.

Kieran’s approach is to invest time in getting to know candidates, sometimes over a period of years. “You have to nurture these relationships,” she says. “I strive to get a sense of the people I’m working with and the environments where they will be most successful. I want to know what motivates them. And when the right opportunity comes along for them at the right time, I can make the introduction.”

Before GV, Kieran was a Partner at leading global executive search firms Spencer Stuart and Russell Reynolds Associates. She focused on senior executive and board director searches and worked alongside board members, investors, and advisors on leadership and talent initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Kieran was director of business development at Geron Corporation, responsible for licensing deals, corporate partnerships, and acquisitions. She also held business development roles within Novartis/Chiron. During her tenure, Kieran focused on mergers and acquisitions in oncology and infectious disease areas, licensing deals in the blood safety space, and strategic opportunities in the molecular diagnostic industry. Kieran also lived in Paris and was responsible for Chiron's geographic expansion of blood testing products into emerging markets. As a former executive in the industry, Kieran brings a first-hand understanding of healthcare leaders' challenges and opportunities.

Kieran received her B.A. in English literature from Manhattan College and her MBA in finance from Fordham University.