Kim is the Chief Financial Officer at GV and leads the fund’s portfolio reporting and accounting functions. She joined the team in 2010 and previously worked in finance roles at Sequoia Capital and BlueRun Ventures.

“Finance always made sense to me; it’s how my mind works. I always had a desire to go deeper into this world and have always gravitated towards the fundamentals of the business.”

Kim started her career at Deloitte & Touche in Los Angeles, where she earned her CPA license (inactive) and spent time in Deloitte’s Sydney office before moving back to the Bay Area.

“After Deloitte, I accidentally fell into venture capital and loved it from the first day. Accounting is so structured, yet the VC industry is so vibrant, and in my role, I can bridge those two worlds.”

Kim graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a degree in business economics and a minor in accounting. In her past life, Kim played roller derby at a national level and was a snowboarding instructor.