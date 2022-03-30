KJ is a New York-based investing principal at GV, where he focuses on early-stage consumer companies.

Growing up in two separate households, KJ developed a deep appreciation for entrepreneurship (his father's focus) and education (his mother's). After academically pursuing neurobiology and computer science, KJ combines his studies with his upbringing to connect more deeply with entrepreneurs and solve the most salient consumer needs.

"The world is filled with glitches — an irregularity, a malfunction, a flaw to be fixed," KJ observes. "Throughout my life, I've noticed these errors and see each as an opportunity for change and revision. I advocate for opportunities that start with a ‘need state’ and ultimately materialize into a novel solution set."

Before joining GV, KJ was an investor at Forerunner Ventures, where he worked with high-growth early-stage startups, including A-Frame, Alkeme, Oura, Kinly, Loupe, and others. KJ is also a recovering consultant and worked at Accenture and The Boston Consulting Group. He performed pricing strategy, due diligence, industry analysis, and growth planning for leading technology-focused enterprises.

KJ earned a B.A. in computer science from Harvard University.