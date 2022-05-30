Krishna Yeshwant

Managing Partner

Krishna Yeshwant

Krishna Yeshwant

Managing Partner

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* Denotes exit

Although he’s the son of two Chicago physicians, GV Managing Partner Krishna Yeshwant’s first love was computers. He majored in computer science at Stanford and, early in his career, helped start two successful tech companies: an electronic data interchange company acquired by Hewlett-Packard and a network security company acquired by Symantec.

Krishna’s path into medicine began in 2002 when he teamed with a group of surgeons at Mass General and Brigham and Women’s Hospitals (BWH) in Boston and wrote software to use imaging systems to guide surgical procedures. Observing the operating room and research infrastructure, he says he saw firsthand how much the healthcare system needed to change. “I saw how few resources are available and how many amazing people have committed their lives to find the way forward,” he remembers. “That experience was transformative because I learned how much we can accomplish if we bring the tech and medical worlds together.”

Krishna graduated from Harvard’s MD/MBA program and went on to serve as an attending in internal medicine at BWH. He joined Google in 2008, where he was part of a team that helped in the early days of GV’s founding and led the fund’s early commitment to investing in life sciences. “It’s exciting to see the impact of exposing technologists to the challenges and realities of patient care,” he says. “The key quality is empathy, which is critical to understanding the complexities of the healthcare world.”

As an investor, he is interested in the entire healthcare spectrum, including care delivery, health IT, devices, diagnostics, payor/provider, and therapeutics. Krishna led GV’s early investments in Flatiron Health, Foundation Medicine, Relay Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, insitro, One Medical, and Aledade. He also established GV’s incubation program, which helped start companies like ROME Therapeutics and Verve Therapeutics.

Krishna is particularly excited by new research that exposes biology more clearly. “We’re in an era where we can see a path to not just treating, but curing more diseases,” he says. “It’s going to be transformative, but there is so much more to do.” He is also working on new approaches to making clinical trials more efficient and ways to bring modern software approaches to healthcare delivery.

Featuring Krishna

BioVenture VoiCes Episode 40: GV's Krishna Yeshwant
BioVenture VoiCes Episode 40: GV's Krishna Yeshwant
BiotechTV
05/18/26
Demis Hassabis, and how AI just might wrangle our molecular universe
Demis Hassabis, and how AI just might wrangle our molecular universe
Fortune
01/23/26
Inside Isomorphic Labs, the secretive AI life sciences startup spun off from Google DeepMind
Inside Isomorphic Labs, the secretive AI life sciences startup spun off from Google DeepMind
CNBC
04/09/25
Demis Hassabis on Isomorphic’s $600 million raise, AI, and healthcare’s future | Fortune
Demis Hassabis on Isomorphic’s $600 million raise, AI, and healthcare’s future | Fortune
Fortune
04/01/25
Two GV investors on biotech’s reset and building their next drug startups
Two GV investors on biotech’s reset and building their next drug startups
BioPharma Dive
02/13/24
Meet the most powerful players in health tech
Meet the most powerful players in health tech
Fortune
09/23/22
Watch: VCs have to predict the future. Here's what three of them expect next in biotech
Watch: VCs have to predict the future. Here's what three of them expect next in biotech
STAT
02/18/20
The Quant King, the Drug Hunter, and the Quest to Unlock New Cures
The Quant King, the Drug Hunter, and the Quest to Unlock New Cures
Bloomberg.com
06/12/18
A longtime Google investor draws this simple chart on a napkin to explain health tech to company founders
A longtime Google investor draws this simple chart on a napkin to explain health tech to company founders
CNBC
05/19/18

Written by Krishna

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