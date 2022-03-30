Lily is an executive business partner at GV where she supports the operations team. Previously, Lily led operations at Pear VC for six years, where she helped build out the back-end infrastructure, people operations framework, community, and university programs.

Most recently, Lily supported the CEO of a real estate development firm in the Peninsula. She is passionate about bringing people together and building authentic relationships, something reflected in all facets of her work throughout her career.

Lily grew up in the Bay Area but heads for Tahoe every opportunity she gets. When she's not working, she loves being with family and spending time outdoors with her fiancée and their two dogs.