Maggie is an executive business partner at GV based in the Cambridge office, supporting internal and external events. Previously, she spent over seven years supporting teams and events at Google Cloud Health and Verily Life Sciences.

Before Google, she worked in hospitality in Washington, D.C., managing events and conferences at an area hotel. "I have always been keenly interested in operations execution and finding creative ways to engage," says Maggie. "Early on, I learned I had a knack for surprising and delighting clients on event execution."

Maggie graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a B.A. in Strategic Communications and Political Science.