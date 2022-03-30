As GV’s Head of Communications, Mandy oversees external and internal firm communications, portfolio storytelling, reputation management, and social and digital platforms.

Mandy joined GV in 2012 and has spent the past decade partnering with the firm's executives and portfolio founders. She has worked across an eclectic array of integrated marketing campaigns, large-scale events, and community initiatives, including promoting the New York Times bestseller Sprint and launching GV's podcast Theory & Practice. Her experience includes embedded in-house communications projects for portfolio companies.

"Parachuting into high-growth startups at transformative brand moments creates incredible learning opportunities," she says. "I look to pattern match when it comes to trends in media, storytelling, and building effective communication programs, and apply those lessons to my work with founders."

Before joining GV, Mandy worked at The OutCast Agency. She advised public and private technology companies and venture capital firms, including Salesforce and Khosla Ventures, and worked with Zynga through the company's IPO. Previously, she worked in technology communications at Fleishman-Hillard and Horn Group, with clients including Cisco WebEx and Riverbed Technology.

Mandy received a B.A. in mass communications from the University of California, Berkeley. In her spare time, she has worked as a volunteer mentor for Built By Girls WAVE and served on the advisory board for Girls in Tech, where she led the Girls in Tech University program. She is currently training for her fourth half-marathon.