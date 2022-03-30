Mandy is a communications leader with nearly two decades of experience in technology and venture capital communications in Silicon Valley. As Partner & Head of Communications at GV, she oversees global external and internal communications, reputation management, and portfolio PR, guiding the firm and its founders through significant milestones.

Her expertise spans crisis communications, agency management, content, social media marketing, and large-scale events, and she has worked directly within GV-backed startups on critical projects.

Before joining GV over 12 years ago to support early brand awareness efforts, Mandy worked at the Outcast Agency, supporting consumer, enterprise, and VC clients. Earlier in her agency career, she specialized in enterprise and ad tech communications at Horn Group and Fleishman-Hillard.

She also gained experience in field marketing at an entertainment agency supporting Lionsgate and New Line Cinema. Mandy discovered her passion for the startup world early on, working as an editorial assistant at Glam.com when the online publication launched at New York Fashion Week in 2005.

Mandy received a B.A. in mass communications from the University of California, Berkeley. In her spare time, she has worked as a volunteer mentor for Built By Girls WAVE and served on the advisory board for Girls in Tech, where she led the Girls in Tech University program.