Margaret is a respected technology leader and team builder with a reputation for moving fast, reliably, and with empathy. She has driven innovation in diverse environments, from seed stage startups to the federal government.



Margaret currently serves as Co-CTO of Devoted Health, where she leads Platform Engineering, Data Science, Corporate IT, and Security. She joined Devoted pre-launch and helped build the technology and technical operations that have accelerated Devoted's growth.



Previously, Margaret led Engineering for the Broad Institute's Data Science Platform organization, served as VP of Platforms at Runkeeper (acquired by ASICS), and took her hand at founding a company as co-founder and CTO of Pepperlane. In addition, Margaret has served as a technologist with the U.S. Digital Service under President Obama and as a member of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation-funded Health Data Exploration Project.



Margaret earned her undergraduate degree from Columbia University and her master's degree from New York University's Interactive Telecommunications Program (ITP).