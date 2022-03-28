As Talent Partner at GV, McKenzie partners with founders on all aspects of talent strategy. Leveraging her expertise in building high performing, diverse executive teams, she advises founders on organizational growth and provides unique network access to accelerate velocity in the portfolio.

McKenzie previously spent over seven years at Kindred Partners where she led executive searches for a variety of venture backed startups. She placed C-suite and VP level leadership into companies ranging from $10 to $100s millions in revenue across sectors, with a focus on business leadership.

She started her career in New York City recruiting investors for hedge funds and private equity firms before building a VC practice in the Bay Area. She lives in San Francisco with her husband and two daughters, and she gets outside onto a trail every chance she has.

McKenzie received a BA in Psychology and American Studies from University of Virginia.