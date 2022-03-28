Megan joined the GV team in 2025 after working as an Executive Business Partner to the CEO at Lunar Energy, a global cleantech startup.

Prior to Lunar Energy, Megan spent over a decade supporting executives, workplace operations, and industrial security operations at CSI Electrical Contractors. She also has experience supporting engineering and product leadership at a software developer, Pinger.

Megan graduated with an MSc from the University of London in Public Policy and Management and did her undergraduate studies at the University of California at Santa Barbara with a double major in Political Science and Law and Society.