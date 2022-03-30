Melissa McLaughlin is the former Chief People Officer at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where she helped build the company and led HR for seven years. Before that, she served as Vice President, Human Resources at Expedia Group — the world's largest travel technology company. In this role, she was responsible for HR strategy and execution across 39 different countries and multiple brands. Melissa previously served in HR leadership roles with Johnson & Johnson and The Gillette Company.



Melissa currently works as an advisor to GV's portfolio companies and a number of scaling biotech and technology organizations. She is also a member of the Board of Directors at Lumicks, a global life science tools company.





Melissa earned a Bachelor's degree in human resources management from Boston College, Carroll School of Management, and a Master's degree from INSEAD.