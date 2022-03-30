A builder from an early age, Michael McBride’s passion grew from Lego to motorcycle engines and then Mechanical Engineering at Stanford. That drive turned into a three-decade career building high-growth startups and leading high-performing, diverse teams.

Michael is a seasoned Silicon Valley executive who has led product, sales, marketing, and business development teams within deeply technical companies. He brings an engineering and first-principles approach to his work building product-led growth engines.

Michael is a General Partner at GV based in the San Francisco office, where he leads early-stage investments across a broad spectrum of the enterprise technology landscape, including the next generation of companies powered by open-source technologies and AI-driven approaches. Michael came to GV from portfolio company GitLab, where he served as the Chief Revenue Officer for five years. He was responsible for all aspects of revenue growth, including sales, marketing, and customer success. Under Michael’s go-to-market leadership, GitLab’s revenue run-rate grew more than 100x, scaling well beyond the IPO.

“My nonlinear career has been guided by an underlying love to build from the ground up — whether it’s companies, teams, products, or cultures. I’m excited to partner with risk-taking entrepreneurs to build the next generation of successful enterprise technology companies.”

Before GitLab, he held sales and product leadership positions at high-growth technology companies, including Meraki (acquired by Cisco), Good Technology (acquired by Motorola), Be, Inc. (IPO) and Lookout. He was also a founding executive at social gaming company Lionside (acquired by DeNA) and Starcode Software (acquired by Be, Inc.). Previously, he worked in M&A for an investment bank.

Michael holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In his spare time, he is a guest lecturer at the Stanford GSB and he enjoys coaching youth lacrosse and spending time outdoors with his wife and two children.