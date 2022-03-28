Michael joined the GV team in 2025 as an Executive Business Partner after previously working as an Executive Assistant on the Investments team at Roivant Sciences.

Prior to Roivant, Michael provided strategic executive support for 4 years to the CEO and Executive Producer of a Dallas-based startup fund focused on film and television investments.

Michael graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a B.S. in Business, where he majored in Marketing and minored in Entrepreneurship. He furthered his education at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts through their Film & TV Industry program.