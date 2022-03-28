Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D. is an Advisor to GV. During his 16-year tenure as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer Research & Development, Dr. Dolsten oversaw the regulatory approval of over 36 medicines and vaccines, while advancing more than 150 drug candidates into clinical studies. He championed breakthrough innovations across small-molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies, and vaccines.

His leadership experience includes serving as President of Wyeth Research, Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Research at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Global VP at AstraZeneca managing cardiovascular, metabolic, and GI R&D. Earlier, he led Research at Astra Draco (pulmonary & inflammation) and headed Immunology-Oncology at Pharmacia, Sweden.

Dr. Dolsten currently sits on the public boards of Agilent Technologies and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, advises numerous private biotech companies, and serves as senior advisor to Blackstone Life Sciences. His affiliations include the Scripps Research Institute, the Foundation for the NIH, and membership in The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

With over 160 scientific publications and numerous patents, Dr. Dolsten holds both a Ph.D. in Tumor Immunology and an M.D. from the University of Lund, Sweden, where he serves as a Visiting Professor.