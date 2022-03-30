Mojca is an entrepreneur in residence at GV. She focuses on building organizations and transformational therapies anchored in understanding the immune system-tissue interactions.

"I've long been enchanted by the immune system — how it knows when to power up to protect us from infection or cancer and how it quiets down to leave our bodies intact. It fascinates me how sophisticated the system is," Mojca says. "While it usually works seamlessly, sometimes it needs a boost or break. Understanding how we can achieve these boosts or breaks and how we convert them into medicines for patients is what drives me and makes me love what I do."

Before GV, Mojca worked at multiple startup companies focused on decoding the immune system to develop therapeutics and bring them to patients across disease areas. She was SVP and Head of Immunology and Early Development at Cogen, which merged with Torque Therapeutics to form Repertoire Immune Medicines, a clinical-stage company.

At Repertoire, Mojca led the discovery and development of cell therapies in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Before Cogen, Mojca had leadership roles at Gritstone Oncology, where she developed neoantigen cancer vaccines and TCR-T therapies, and Genocea Biosciences, where she developed cancer and infectious disease vaccines.

Mojca has a B.S. in Molecular Biology from the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. She split her thesis work between Heidelberg and Ljubljana Universities and earned a Ph.D. in Medical Sciences. She completed her postdoctoral training at Rockefeller University and at NYU.