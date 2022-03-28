Mounisha is a New York-based investor at GV, focused on AI bets across the stack and across stages.

Prior to joining GV, Mounisha was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Division, where she worked on enterprise software M&A transactions. Mounisha also interned at the Brookings Institution, researching emerging FinTech initiatives. She has investing and consulting experience in both the private and public sectors. Mounisha graduated from Dartmouth College, where she studied Economics, Computer Science, and Public Policy.

Mounisha is a Connecticut-native and deeply passionate about the New York City startup ecosystem. As a former barista, she spends her free time experimenting with various espresso drinks, along with checking out new art museum exhibits and taking Bollywood dance classes.