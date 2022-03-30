Natalie Sanchez
Assistant Controller
Natalie is an assistant controller at GV and works on the fund’s portfolio reporting and accounting functions.
Prior to joining GV, Natalie was a senior fund accountant at Sequoia Capital. Previously, she worked as an assurance associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she audited clients in life science and venture capital.
Natalie graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in finance and an emphasis in accounting.