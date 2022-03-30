Natalie is a marketing executive who has helped shape some of the world’s most iconic global brands. As GV’s Head of Marketing, Natalie leads all marketing strategy at the firm, amplifying GV’s story through channels such as content, events, and social.

Natalie’s experience at Google, Etsy, Airbnb and Canva spans marketing disciplines such as Product Marketing, Brand and Partnerships. She started her career at Google, first in Product Marketing, then on the regional team in Brazil and finally in the Creative Lab, where she worked on Google’s first TV commercial. She went on to Etsy where she created the Product Marketing function and team and launched Etsy’s advertising platform. She brought her marketplace experience to Airbnb where she spent 5 years developing the brand through partnerships, product launches and global brand campaigns. Prior to joining GV, she spent 3 years at Canva leading Brand and Strategic Partnerships.

Natalie believes that everyone plays a role in shaping a brand. “A customer’s perception of a company is shaped by so much more than traditional advertising vehicles,” she says. “Every interaction with the product or service forms a customer’s brand experience. Therefore all employees play a role in creating a winning brand, whether they are building the website, answering customer issues, posting on social media, or selling the product in person.”

Natalie received a B.A. in Urban Planning from Stanford. In her spare time, she loves trying new recipes with her cookbook club, and exploring the outdoors in all corners of the Bay Area. She’s a proud single mom by choice to two young daughters.