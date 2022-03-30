Nate is a senior finance manager at GV, where he provides strategic advice on the GV portfolio, with a specialized emphasis on public equities. Before GV, Nate spent several years in finance roles at Google. Previously, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he earned his CPA license (inactive).

Nate graduated magna cum laude from The Ohio State University with a double major in accounting and finance and is a CFA charterholder.