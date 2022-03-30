Nicole is an Executive Business Partner at GV. Prior to joining the team, Nicole supported the CEO of LendUp.

She previously worked as an executive assistant at Nest Labs, Dropcam (acquired by Nest Labs) and Bain & Co. Nicole moved to San Francisco from Los Angeles, where she supported the CFO of a commercial aircraft leasing company, ILFC, for five years.

Nicole graduated from the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor or Arts in Communications.