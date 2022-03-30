Nicole Gaudelli is a life sciences entrepreneur in residence and joined the GV team in 2024. She focuses on the interface of chemistry and biology with a particular emphasis on harnessing the principles of organic chemistry to enable the creation of precision genetic medicines. She earned her Ph.D. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University, in the laboratory of Professor Craig Townsend, where she studied monocyclic beta-lactam antibiotics and elucidated the mechanism through which they are biosynthesized.

She completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the laboratory of Professor David Liu, where she expanded the capabilities of base editing technology by inventing and creating the first adenine base editor (ABE) through directed evolution and engineering. Her doctoral and postdoctoral work culminated in prominent Nature publications in the fields of natural product chemistry and gene editing, and her foundational patent in adenine base editing was licensed by Beam Therapeutics and Verve Therapeutics.

Nicole is an inventor on numerous base editing patents and was the vice president of gene editing at Beam Therapeutics, where her team advanced and engineered precision gene editing tools. Her work enabled new and expanded pipeline development within the Beam enterprise. In addition, she served as the program leader for Beam’s hematology program “ESCAPE,” working to create next-generation autologous cell therapy opportunities for patients with sickle cell disease by developing innovative non-genotoxic conditioning strategies.

Nicole is a recipient of the 2018 American Chemical Society's “Talented 12” award, recognized as a 2018 STAT News Wunderkind, a 2018 TEDMED Hive honoree, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News “Top 10 Under 40 of 2019”, BioSpace’s 2019 “10 Life Science Innovators Under 40 to Watch”, MIT’s 2019 Technology Reviews’ 35 Innovators Under 35, Business Insider’s 30 Under 40 in 2020, Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in Healthcare, Endpoint News’s 2021 20 Under 40 in biopharma, and John Hopkins University’s Distinguished Alumna Award of 2022.