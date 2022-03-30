Nicole Radell
Executive Business Partner
Nicole Radell
Executive Business Partner
SocialLinkedIn
Nicole joined GV in December of 2020. Prior to joining GV, Nicole supported the CEO of SYLVAIN, a brand strategy and design consultancy, and the CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi.
Her previous experience also includes supporting the publisher of People magazine and an executive vice president of production at Universal Pictures.
Nicole graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.A. in Film & Television Production.