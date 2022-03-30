Pooja is currently an MD/MBA student at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School. Her work focuses on improving healthcare delivery for underserved populations, with a special focus on innovation within the safety net.



In addition to her work with GV, she serves as a Consultant for SCAN Group and Health Plan and previously for CareMore Health, identifying the drivers and impacts of health disparities among high-need high-cost patients to inform care redesign and the development of new benefit offerings. Prior to this, she pursued health policy research at the US Department of Health and Human Services, digital health strategy at the National Health Service England, and strategic investments at the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.



Pooja has a background in social entrepreneurship, having built and scaled multiple successful nonprofit organizations. She is the founder of ProjectCSGIRLS, an international nonprofit dedicated to teaching middle school girls how to harness technology for social impact, and the Community Health Literacy Project, a nonprofit focused on expanding access to multilingual health information for community organizations.



Pooja holds an A.B. in Biomedical Engineering from Harvard College and was subsequently a Fulbright Scholar to India. She is a recipient of the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans and was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Healthcare list.