As GV’s Executive Talent Partner, Rhys leads executive talent initiatives, advising founders on organizational growth and scale and leveraging a global network.

Rhys is a Bay Area transplant from Sydney, Australia. He is a natural connector and has spent his career partnering with global brands as they aggressively scale. “I’m passionate about talent, leadership, and career development,” he explains. “My role at GV is to nurture and grow our executive talent network and partner with our portfolio on organizational scale.”

Before GV, Rhys was the Chief Talent Officer for the high-growth startup Rubrik, where he helped build a world-class executive team and led talent management. His role included talent acquisition, people development, and working with diversity, equity, and inclusion teams.

Previously, Rhys spent nine years at Adobe, where he ran global recruiting teams. Rhys spent his earlier years successfully building one of Asia Pacific’s leading recruiting brands through acquisition.

“Having built a startup myself, my appreciation and respect for founders changing the world runs deep,” he says. “I believe the biggest differentiator between success and failure is talent, and there’s where I can help.”