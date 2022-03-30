Richard H. Scheller joined BridgeBio Pharma as chairman of R&D in 2019, having served as a member of the board since 2018. In addition, he serves on the board of directors at 23andMe, Alector, Maze Therapeutics, DiCE Molecules, and Aarvik Therapeutics, and on the board of trustees at Caltech and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. From 2015 to 2019, Dr. Scheller was head of therapeutics and chief scientific officer at 23andMe. At Genentech, from 2001 to 2014, he was executive vice president of research and early development and served on the executive committees of Roche and Genentech, focusing on research strategy, drug discovery, business development, and early drug development activities.



From 1982 to 2001, Dr. Scheller was a professor at Stanford in the Department of Biological Sciences and the Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology and was an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute of Stanford University Medical Center. Since 2004, Dr. Scheller has served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco.



He holds a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech. Scheller's research elucidating the molecular machinery and regulatory mechanism that underlies neurotransmitter release earned him the 2013 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award, the 2010 Kavli Prize in Neuroscience, and the 1997 U.S. National Academy of Sciences Award in Molecular Biology. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and a member of the National Academy of Medicine.