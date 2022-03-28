Rishi is an investor based in the San Francisco office, spending time across AI applications and infrastructure from seed to growth.

Before joining GV in 2024, he was a tech IB analyst at J.P. Morgan. Previously, Rishi helped incubate companies at Menlo Ventures, did product marketing at security startup CyCognito, and worked at SVB Capital, Dell Tech Capital, and Citi Ventures. Rishi graduated from UC Berkeley where he studied Business and Data Science.

Originally from the Midwest, Rishi grew up an avid Chicago sports fan. In his free time, he enjoys playing pickup basketball, managing his fantasy football team, and making the frequent pitstop at Taco Bell.