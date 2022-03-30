Rob Wu
Rob is an Executive Business Partner at GV. Prior to joining GV, Rob was part of the founding team at Underscore VC where he led internal operations and supported fundraising and LP relations. He also spent a decade as an entrepreneur in the music industry before diving into Boston's startup ecosystem working alongside companies such as Rue La La.
Rob has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Massachusetts and still performs as an independent musician.