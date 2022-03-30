Robert (Bob) Abraham, PhD is a Distinguished Scientific Fellow at Delphia Therapeutics and a retained Scientific Advisor for GV and UPMC Enterprises. He was previously the Executive Vice President and Head of Cancer Biology at Odyssey Therapeutics and Chief Scientific Officer at Vividion Therapeutics. He also held senior roles leading R&D teams at Pfizer and Wyeth, contributing to the development of 11 FDA-approved cancer drugs.

Prior to joining the industry, Bob was a Professor at the Sanford-Burnham-Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and held an Endowed Chair in the Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology at the Duke University Medical Center. Bob held dual Professorships in the Department of Immunology and the Department of Pharmacology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, where he also served as Director of Basic Sciences in the Mayo Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Bob's research interests include cancer biology, immunology, and signal transduction. He has authored over 230 scientific publications with over 59,000 citations and received numerous awards for his contributions.

Bob received his B.S. in Biology from Bucknell University and his Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Pittsburgh and completed his postdoctoral training in Pharmacology and Immunology at the Mayo Clinic.