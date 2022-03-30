Robin is the senior controller at GV and oversees the fund’s portfolio reporting and accounting functions. Prior to joining the team, Robin worked at Sequoia Capital and Ernst & Young.

Robin graduated from UCLA with a degree in business economics and a minor in accounting. She then earned her master’s in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.

In her free time, Robin volunteers with a local education non-profit, cheers on her UCLA Bruins, and enjoys spending time outdoors with Scout, her squirrel-obsessed dog.