Robin Teng
Senior Controller
Robin is the senior controller at GV and oversees the fund’s portfolio reporting and accounting functions. Prior to joining the team, Robin worked at Sequoia Capital and Ernst & Young.
Robin graduated from UCLA with a degree in business economics and a minor in accounting. She then earned her master’s in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.
In her free time, Robin volunteers with a local education non-profit, cheers on her UCLA Bruins, and enjoys spending time outdoors with Scout, her squirrel-obsessed dog.