Ryan is legal counsel at GV. Prior to joining the GV team, Ryan was a senior associate at Cooley LLP. He counseled institutional investors and a variety of public and private companies on venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, and securities transactions.

Ryan received his J.D. and L.L.M in International and Comparative Law from Duke University School of Law. He also received bachelor’s degrees in Economics, German and International Studies and a master’s degree in German Language and Literature from the University of Utah.