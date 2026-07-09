Sam is an engineering partner at GV, bringing his background in systems performance and AI infrastructure.

Before GV, Sam spent five years at Google working on Cloud Run. He initially focused on backend performance and optimization and eventually became the Tech Lead for the Serverless AI program. In this role, he collaborated with Google DeepMind and other AI research teams to design and build novel agentic runtime solutions.

Sam graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering. Outside of work, Sam is a maker at heart. Whether it’s building a self-balancing robot, designing PCBs, or restoring furniture. He also enjoys weightlifting, skiing, and rock climbing.