Sarah Bartlett-Cahill
Executive Business Partner
Sarah joined GV in November 2018. Prior to joining the team, Sarah was as an Executive Assistant at Bain Capital, and an Executive Assistant and Travel Program Manager at DraftKings.
Her previous background includes time as a Paralegal and time spent in the professional sports world with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Major League Lacrosse.
Sarah graduated from Merrimack College with a BA in Communication.