Dr. Scott Biller is an Executive Venture Partner at GV. Previously, Scott was the Chief Scientific Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals for over nine years. He is an advisor for several biotech companies and serves as a board member for Foghorn Therapeutics, Remix Therapeutics, Rome Therapeutics, and OMASS Therapeutics.

While at Agios, Scott led efforts to discover three approved medicines, TIBSOVO and IDHIFA, for acute myeloid leukemia harboring IDH1 and IDH2 mutations and PYRUKYND for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. His team at Agios also discovered vorasidenib, currently in a Phase 3 trial for IDH-mutated low-grade glioma. “Having had the amazing opportunity to shepherd six medicines from discovery to commercialization during my career in R&D, I am excited to utilize that experience to have an impact across the entire GV portfolio,” he says.

Before Agios, Scott held various R&D leadership roles at Novartis and BMS. At the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, he was responsible for the global medicinal, combinatorial, and computational chemistry efforts and a discovery-focused DMPK function. He helped drive the Novartis-wide small molecule portfolio across all disease areas, leading to numerous investigational medicines and multiple approved drugs. Scott was also instrumental in establishing a cutting-edge chemical biology program at Novartis. Previously, Scott was Vice President, Pharmaceutical Candidate Optimization, and Executive Director of Metabolic Diseases Chemistry at the Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute. His research at BMS focused on diabetes and hyperlipidemia, where teams under his leadership discovered multiple investigational medicines and three approved drugs.

Scott was awarded the 2014 American Chemical Society’s Heroes of Chemistry Award for the discovery of JUXTAPID. Scott earned a B.S. in chemistry from MIT, a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Caltech, and an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship at Columbia University.