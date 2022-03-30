Scott is a life sciences venture partner at GV and professor of engineering at Dartmouth College, where he develops new imaging strategies to understand drug activity and guide therapy. He holds degrees in physics, mechanical and biomedical engineering, and in a part-time investment role, he offers broad technical expertise and his own startup experience.

Drawing on his biomedical engineering background, Scott looks to support organizations developing new technologies that span diagnostics and drug delivery platforms. Scott is passionate about “working with teams that share a transformative new technology, bold vision, and understanding of the problem in these fields,” he explains.

Before his doctoral work in medical imaging, Scott was a key contributor to the success of Burlee.com, a leading Web hosting company acquired by Interland, Inc.

Scott received a B.A. in physics from Middlebury College, an M.S. in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia, and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Dartmouth College.