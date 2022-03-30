Sierra is GV’s Chief People Officer, responsible for the firm’s internal people strategy and programs. She joined the team in 2019.

Before GV, Sierra spent nearly five years as an HR strategy consultant at Alphabet, working with new Alphabet companies to design and stand up their own HR teams and capabilities. Before her career in HR, Sierra spent nearly a decade in communications as part of Google’s Comms & Policy team and at several tech PR agencies in San Francisco.

Sierra holds a B.A. in Communication from Santa Clara University. In her spare time, she enjoys experimenting with new recipes, traveling, and dance parties with her husband and two young children.