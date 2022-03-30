Dr. Ted Love is the chair of the Board of Directors at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). A long-time BIO Board Member, Dr. Love most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) from June 2014 until October 2023, when the company was acquired by Pfizer. During his tenure at GBT, Dr. Love led the company from a pre-clinical start-up, through the accelerated approval and launch of Oxbryta®, and into a global commercial company with an advanced pipeline of innovative therapies focused on sickle cell disease.

Prior to GBT, Dr. Love was executive vice president, research and development and technical operations, at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he played an instrumental role in the accelerated approval of Kyprolis® for multiple myeloma, and the subsequent purchase of Onyx by Amgen. Previously, Dr. Love served as president, chief executive officer and chairman of Nuvelo, Inc., and as senior vice president, development, at Theravance, Inc.

Dr. Love began his biotech career at Genentech in 1992, where held a number of senior management positions in medical affairs and product development, and ultimately as chairman of Genentech’s Product Development Committee. As vice president, product development, Dr. Love oversaw the development strategy and execution leading to approvals of Rituxan®, Herceptin®, Xolair®, TNKase®, Raptiva® and Avastin®. Prior to Genentech, Dr. Love was a member of the Department of Cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Love currently serves on the boards of directors of Royalty Pharma and Seagen. Dr. Love holds a B.A. in molecular biology from Haverford College and an M.D. from Yale Medical School. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.