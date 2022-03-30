Teri Wisness brings 25+ years of experience in the employer benefits and well-being space. Most recently, she was the Director of Benefits at Google, where she led the US Health and Global Well-being strategies. She focused on delivering excellence across the user experience, effective solutions to ensure quality health outcomes for all, and efficiencies in managing the total cost of healthcare for the long term.



Before Google, she was the Director of Benefits and Compensation at Weyerhaeuser Company, accountable for developing benefit solutions across health, welfare, and retirement plans in addition to designing and deploying competitive compensation programs.



Before her employer benefit roles, Teri spent ten years on the payor side, accountable for provider network development and contracting with Providence Health Plans.



In addition to supporting GV, Teri is a Partner at IronStreet Advisors and sits on the digital healthcare solutions advisor panel at EHIR.Teri is a graduate of the University of Washington and the Seattle University Executive leadership program and currently resides in the Seattle area.