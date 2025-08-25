Yeji is Legal Counsel at GV. Prior to joining the GV team, Yeji was a corporate associate at Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP, where she advised startup founders on legal matters throughout their companies’ lifecycles and represented venture fund investors in portfolio company investments.

Yeji earned her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, and her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Art History from the University of Chicago.