Zach Brauer is the Senior Finance Partner at GV, where he leads the Life Science Finance and Operations function and works across the firm’s healthcare and life sciences portfolio and investment activities.

Zach has served in multiple full-time interim executive roles at GV portfolio companies, including Chief Business Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief People Officer. In these roles, he has led finance, technology, product, and people functions, often during periods of significant growth, organizational transformation, or turnaround.

Beyond direct operating roles, Zach partners with portfolio companies from initial ideation through late-stage growth, supporting strategic finance, organizational development, and acquisitions. He also works closely with GV’s healthcare and life sciences investment teams on financial diligence, investment evaluation, and complex transactions.

Zach is a Co-Instructor and Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School, where he co-teaches Venture Capital Journey, an MBA elective. He also serves on the Board for the Blavatnik Fellowship in Life Science Entrepreneurship.

Before joining GV, Zach founded Pivot Education, a venture finance education company focused on investors and startup operators. Through Pivot, he has trained more than 3,000 professionals.

Previously, Zach worked in corporate development and venture capital at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Prior to that he worked in private equity and debt investing at Northwestern Mutual Capital, focusing on large and complex transactions.

Zach began his career as a mixed martial arts coach and has trained people ranging from hobbyist to professional fighters.