Zach is a finance partner at GV, where he provides financial analysis and insights for the GV life sciences investment team and partners with portfolio companies. Zach worked in corporate development and venture capital at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and private equity and debt investing at Northwestern Mutual Capital. Previous transaction experience includes venture capital, private equity and debt, limited partnerships, investment-grade debt, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and divestitures.

Before GV, Zach also founded Pivot Education, an executive education company and consultancy focused on the training and development of financial skills for venture capital firms and the startup ecosystem. In this role, Zach worked with senior leadership at accelerators, academic institutions, venture associations, angel investors, and government-backed organizations.

Zach has trained more than 800 students across 18 countries representing 500+ unique firms. This work includes executive coaching, helping startups prepare for and execute fundraises, and helping startups develop and improve internal processes. In addition to his work with venture firms, Zach has run seminars for accelerators, including Techstars, and MBA programs, including Harvard Business School.

“I started teaching to pay forward the help I received from my countless mentors. Their time, effort, and counsel over the years have been invaluable, and I’m sure they’ll never know the impact they had on my life,” Zach reflects. “I am thankful every day that they saw someone needing support or an opportunity. Today I approach my work with founders with this in mind, hoping to make a transformative impact.”

Zach graduated from the University of Minnesota and lives in Minnesota with his wife and daughter.