Zal is a New York-based engineering partner at GV with over a decade of experience building data infrastructure in the financial and consumer sectors.

Previously, Zal was a Vice President at Two Sigma Investments, designing data platforms. Before Two Sigma, he started his career at Bloomberg LP and later moved to Spotify to work on the charts product.

“Too often working with data can feel unwieldy — the problems I tackle enable teams to explore, manage, and gain insights from data without frustration,” he says. “What this looks like differs from place to place, but when it’s done well, it should lead to new discoveries and at the very least, a more pleasant experience when dealing with data.“

Zal is a Turing Scholar with a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin, holds a M.S. in Applied Data Analytics from The Australian National University, and is a CFA charter holder. Outside of his professional life, Zal enjoys cooking, snowboarding, planning trips for his friends and family, and hanging out with Butternut, his cranky cat.