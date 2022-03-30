Zefralyn is an Administrative Business Partner. She joined GV in 2023 as an office manager in San Francisco. She strives to be a culture and welcome ambassador.

After several failed attempts at standup, Zefralyn became immersed in the world of hospitality where she fostered her talent and affinity for guest services. She was previously a patient care coordinator for a medical group and most recently was a part of the Real Estate Work Space Team at Google.